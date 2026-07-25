Zackary Lowe legal fees and support

In January, a headline spread quickly across East Tennessee. It was cold, clinical, and final. It told a story of a Knox County man, a homicide in Ten Mile, and a first-degree murder charge. To the public, Zackary Lowe became a name in a headline.

But to those who know him, that version of the story is incomplete.

Before January 27th, Zack was a father, a family man, and someone known for bringing laughter into any room. He is a simple, country-living man whose life has always centered around the people he loves most.

As details continue to come to light, it has become clear that this case involves circumstances that deserve to be fully and fairly presented in court. Like every person charged with a crime, Zack is entitled to a strong legal defense and the opportunity to have his story heard.

After weeks in custody, the court set a $250,000 bond. While that was a significant step in the process, the legal battle ahead remains complex and demanding.

All funds raised through this campaign will be used solely for Zackary Lowe’s legal defense, including attorney’s fees, expert witnesses, and other necessary case-related expenses.

Building a proper defense in a case of this magnitude requires substantial resources. This fundraiser is intended to ensure that Zack has access to the legal representation and support needed to present a full and fair defense in court.

Whether you choose to give or simply share, your support helps ensure that due process is upheld and that this case is handled with the care and attention it deserves.

Attorney Disclaimer:

Contributions to this fundraiser do not create an attorney-client relationship. Donors have no authority or ability to direct legal strategy or decision-making. Donors are not entitled to confidential or privileged information regarding the case.



