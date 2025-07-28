Guided by Grace

Monthly Goal:
USD $800
Total Raised:
USD $170
Raised this month:
USD $170
Campaign funds will be received by Zachery Bishop
Dear friends, family, and fellow believers,
I’m reaching out to you with both humility and hope. For those who may not know, I serve full-time as a Servant Leader at an inpatient Christian recovery ministry called His Mansion Ministries. It’s a residential discipleship program where men and women come to break free from addictions, strongholds, and sin patterns through the gospel of Jesus Christ.
God has placed me here not just as a worker—but as a brother. I walk alongside men who are wrestling with many of the same struggles that I used to battle myself. I get to point them to Jesus every day, not just in conversation, but by living life with them—through hard work, real talk, prayer, and a lot of sweat.
Some of my day-to-day includes:
This ministry provides a nominal stipend ($400/monthly). We all live simply and rely on the Lord to provide through the generosity of others. So I’m writing to ask for three things:
I’m not asking for support out of a place of desperation, but out of obedience. I truly believe God is using this ministry to change lives—including mine—and I would love to invite you to come alongside me in it.
If you have any questions, want to hear more about the ministry, or just want to talk—I’d love to connect. You can reach me on Facebook or by email
xzachery.bishop@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551114887241
Thank you for taking the time to read this. Your partnership, in any form, means more than words can express.
With love in Christ,
Wonderful work you are doing! Prayers to you and all you reach through this awesome work. ❤️
God bless you all for all you do.
Keep up the good work!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.