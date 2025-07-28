Guided by Grace

Dear friends, family, and fellow believers,

I’m reaching out to you with both humility and hope. For those who may not know, I serve full-time as a Servant Leader at an inpatient Christian recovery ministry called His Mansion Ministries. It’s a residential discipleship program where men and women come to break free from addictions, strongholds, and sin patterns through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

God has placed me here not just as a worker—but as a brother. I walk alongside men who are wrestling with many of the same struggles that I used to battle myself. I get to point them to Jesus every day, not just in conversation, but by living life with them—through hard work, real talk, prayer, and a lot of sweat.

Some of my day-to-day includes:

Leading, Mentoring, and working with the guys through various daily tasks: cutting wood (our heat source), farming, maintenance projects, taking care of the animals (pigs and cows), keeping our dirt road drivable, and spiritually and emotionally guiding the men through what it looks to live out a life changing relationship with Christ in; personal life, relationships, and designated free time.

Watching for behavioral patterns and helping the men’s counselors understand how to best care for them.

Most importantly, I try to live out the love and truth of Christ in front of them—because it’s not just about fixing bad habits; it’s about knowing Jesus and being transformed by Him.

This ministry provides a nominal stipend ($400/monthly). We all live simply and rely on the Lord to provide through the generosity of others. So I’m writing to ask for three things:

Would you consider supporting me financially—either monthly or with a one-time gift? Every little bit helps, and it allows me to stay here full-time, focused on the work God has called me to. Would you pray for me and for the men I’m walking with? Every day is spiritual battle. We see breakthroughs—but we also face a lot of resistance. Would you share this letter with anyone in your life—friends, your church, small groups—who might have a heart for discipleship, recovery ministry, or supporting missionaries? That kind of word-of-mouth support is how this ministry keeps going.

I’m not asking for support out of a place of desperation, but out of obedience. I truly believe God is using this ministry to change lives—including mine—and I would love to invite you to come alongside me in it.

If you have any questions, want to hear more about the ministry, or just want to talk—I’d love to connect. You can reach me on Facebook or by email

xzachery.bishop@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551114887241

Thank you for taking the time to read this. Your partnership, in any form, means more than words can express.

With love in Christ,