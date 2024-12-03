Help support the Bailey Family in a time of need

Raised:
UPDATE: It’s with great sadness that we come to you with an update we were hoping to never make. Zach, sierras partner of 15 years, and father to their two wonderful children passed earlier this week. He was beloved and surrounded with familial support in his last days. There will not be a funeral but a memorial service is being arranged. As we learn of more details we will share but in the mean time please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Please continue to share this fundraiser and donate where you can to help support this family.
The Bailey family is currently facing an unexpected medical emergency that has deeply impacted their lives. A beloved family member was recently rushed to the hospital and is now on a ventilator, fighting liver failure and starting dialysis for kidneys. While they are currently and thankfully stable, their recovery journey will take time and ongoing care.
This situation has created significant emotional and financial strain. With two young children to care for and mounting unexpected medical bills, the family is in urgent need of community support.
**Your Support Can Make a Difference**
Your donations will go directly toward:
- Covering medical bills and treatment expenses.
- Helping with day-to-day needs for the children.
- Relieving financial stress so the family can focus on their loved one’s recovery.
The Bailey family is grateful for any contribution, big or small, and deeply appreciates your prayers and kind thoughts during this challenging time. Updates on their loved one’s progress will be shared as they become available.
Thank you for standing with the Bailey family during this critical time. Together, we can help ease their burden and provide hope and healing.
**Give generously today and share this campaign with others who may want to help.**
Sending many prayers for you and your family during this heartbreaking time. Your community is here for you!
From the team, we are so sorry and will be keeping you and your family in our prayers.
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Sorry to hear of the loss of your partner. You will be in my continued prayers today and everyday moving forward. ((((BIG HUGS))))
Sending love your way friend
I’m praying for you Sierra! Stay strong for those sweet kids, I will send more next week XO
Sending my best wishes.
My thoughts and prayers are with yall
Sending many hugs and positive vibes
We love you + are here to support you.
Sending love, strength and a reminder your Nuvita team is here for you
Hang in there sister. We are here for you.
