Zacharys Road to College Soccer at BJU

Hi my name is Zachary Wilkinson, and I am a Magnetic Leader for Christ. I am 18 years old, and God has called me to play college soccer at Bob Jones University. My goal is to obtain my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology while playing college soccer for 4 years. My ultimate dream is to become a soccer coach and create a soccer centered ministry by living my calling out on the soccer pitch. I also hope to receive my Doctorate in Physical Therapy so that I can support and treat sports players and show them the same level of care that I have received from Physical Therapists. I am currently working as a soccer coach, a referee, a facility manager, and an employee at WaterTree in Montgomery. I would greatly appreciate any support for my dream of playing college soccer and living my life out for the Lord! Thank you so much for your encouragement and support!