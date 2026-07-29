Zachary Kane's South Korea Mission Trip 2026

Hello!

My name is Zach Kane! This summer, I've been blessed with the opportunity to serve on one of the IMB's Nehemiah Team mission trips in Seoul, South Korea. I, along with 3 other college students, will be spending June and July working with and living alongside refugee students in Seoul. Our hope is to help them along as they work through many of the complications that come from having fled their home country and, ultimately, to share the Good News of our Lord with them! To make this trip happen, I have a goal of raising $3000. This money will help cover some travel expenses as well as day to day field costs, such as transportation around the greater Seoul area. Any and all financial contributions are very much appreciated, but support through prayer is also greatly needed. Please pray that my team and I would serve the Lord faithfully and be effective servants for the sake of the spread of His Gospel! I hope to share more about this trip with all of you very soon! Thanks!

- Zach