Support Zach Rehl

Zach was freed on January 21st, 2025, but due to the commutation, and pending civil suits, the fight still lingers. He is nonviolent, he did not push through any barricades, brought no weapons, and he did not damage any property. Yet he has been convicted of seditious conspiracy and more which has prevented him from regaining his military benefits upon release. Regardless of the verdict from a DC jury, his fight is far from over. We are trying to do all we can to raise awareness to the issue and help with legal fees and bills along the way. Although President Trump did acknowledge the possibility of getting the commuted sentence upgraded to a pardon, the timeline for that is uncertain and we still have lawyers to pay for.

Since his release, Zach has been able to be a father to his youngest daughter and catch up with his oldest daughter, while spending a lot of time with his wife, but there is a lot of pieces for him to put back together for his life. Part of that is fighting these DC civil cases that are still outstanding and moving forward, (President Trump is a co-defendant on one of them,) but also raising the awareness of the issues that arose from not being pardoned for the sedition charge so we can address them in court on appeal if the President does not pardon.

With his conviction, the VA came after his family for money they claimed they overpaid Zach and denied his wife a hardship due to her husband’s incarceration. The money they claim was overpaid? His earned benefits that he had been receiving from January 6, 2021 until September 2022. In a normal case, benefits are lost from the point of conviction but given back upon release. This is not the case here, he still does not have his benefits back. This is further evidence of the unjust treatment and bending of law that the political prisoners have been met with through the previous administration.

Zachary Rehl is a father, a husband, Marine Corps Veteran, and Patriot who loves his Country. He has fought for all of us, now he needs us to fight for him.

Please donate or share this fundraiser with any other Patriots you know. All funds go toward helping his family during this hard time. Anything helps! God Bless!

Thank You,

The friends and family of Zach Rehl