Send Caitlin to YWAM

Help Me Get to YWAM New Zealand

Hi, I’m Caitlin! I recently graduated from River East Collegiate, and this January I’m hoping to attend a YWAM Discipleship Training School in New Zealand.

Over the past year, God has been teaching me what it means to rely fully on Him. When life has felt busy or overwhelming, I have found myself spending more time reading the Bible, praying, and growing in my relationship with Him.

YWAM’s purpose is to “know God and make God known,” and that has really resonated with me. After talking with people who have attended YWAM in New Zealand, I began to seriously consider going myself. Since then, I feel like God has continued to reassure me in this decision.





What I’ll Be Doing

My DTS begins on January 28, 2027, and ends in early July.

The first three months will be the lecture phase. During that time, I will learn more about God, the Bible, evangelism, and what it means to live out my faith. We will also spend time worshipping, praying, serving, and growing together as a community.

The next two months will be an outreach phase in another country. We will have opportunities to share the love of Jesus, serve alongside local ministries, and put what we have learned into practice. I know this part of the experience will stretch my faith and open my eyes to how God is working in other parts of the world.

After outreach, we will return to New Zealand for a short debrief before I come home.





Why I’m Going

I want to grow closer to God and learn what it looks like to follow Him with my whole life.

I know this experience will challenge me and take me outside of what is familiar. I am excited to grow in my faith, build community, and learn how to serve others well. I believe God will use this time to shape me and prepare me for whatever He has next.





How You Can Support Me

The full cost of the DTS, including tuition, living expenses, travel, and outreach, will be approximately $15,000 CAD.

I am currently working at a daycare and saving as much as I can, but I will also need help reaching my goal. There are two important ways you can partner with me.





Pray

I would be grateful if you would pray for:

God to prepare my heart for this experience Safety while travelling and during outreach God’s provision as I raise the funds I need Strong and healthy relationships within my YWAM community Courage and faith as I step outside my comfort zone This experience to truly transform my relationship with God



Give

If you feel led to support me financially, any amount would mean so much. Donations will help cover my tuition, flights, living expenses, and the cost of the outreach phase.

You can give through this website or send an e-transfer (preferred to avoid fees) caitlinrh21@icloud.com





Thank You

Thank you for praying, giving, and encouraging me as I prepare for this next step. I feel incredibly blessed by everyone who has chosen to be part of my journey.

I can’t wait to see what God does through this experience, and I look forward to sharing updates with you along the way.