YWAM missionary support

Hi! My name is Lyla and thank you for taking your time to visit my fundraiser!





Over the past few years I’ve struggled a lot, as most teenagers do, with deciding what I would do after high school. I’ve had a feeling in the back of my head I may be called to missions, but it was not until after graduation I knew for sure that is what the Lord was telling me to do. After doing research on a few missions training schools, I’ve decided I want to pursue missions with the YWAM Kona DTS program.





After a lot of prayer and seeking God’s direction I feel called to take this next step into His calling. My hope is to grow a deeper connection with Christ, learn what it truly means to live with Him at the center of my life, learn how to serve others with humility and compassion, and be equipped to share the gospel with the nations.





The YWAM Kona DTS is a five-month program. During the first phase, I’ll spend time in biblical teaching, worship, discipleship, serving, and building a strong foundation in my faith. During the outreach phase, I’ll join a team to serve in another country, sharing the hope of the Gospel while meeting practical needs in local communities.





To make my dream of attending this program a reality, I am raising support to cover my tuition and outreach expenses. I would love to partner with you to spread the gospel to every corner of the world. Any gift no matter the amount is so deeply appreciated and brings me one step closer to this opportunity. The tuition is due beginning of September so the need is great and time is limited, but I am trusting the Lord will provide what is needed if this is God’s calling for my life!





Thank you for considering partnering with me. Whether through prayer, encouragement, or a financial gift, your support means so much to me. I look forward to sharing updates throughout my journey and all that God does during my time with YWAM Kona.





~ Lyla



















