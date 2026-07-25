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YWAM Mission Trip to England

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byHenry Dickinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Henry Dickinson

YWAM Mission Trip to England

This coming September I will be serving on a six-month mission trip to England through a christian ministry organization called YWAM. YWAM stands for Youth With A Mission, and trains thousands of christian young adults around the world to go out and share the gospel. During my time there, I will be participating in a discipleship training school, and then going on a mission to another country which I won't know until I get there. The DTS (discipleship training school) entails studying the bible closely, learning more about my faith, and listening to guest speakers nearly every week. This is a great opportunity to serve others, share the gospel, and grow personally in my faith as I learn how to better follow God's plan for my life.

Over the past few years, I have learned to be bold in my faith and how to share it through local ministries such as FCA (fellowship of christian athletes), youth groups, counseling at christian summer camps, and a small prayer group I’ve led this past year for young men. These have been so much fun and made me want to continue this work through YWAM.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering partnering with me. Whether through prayer, financial support, or both, I am incredibly grateful.

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