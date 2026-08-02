YWAM Ministry School and Evangelism

I recently got accepted into Fire and Fragrance in Nashville. It's apart of the YWAM organization that specializes in sending the youth out to get trained to evangelize and fulfill and potential calling in ministry. It's a 5 month program consisting of the first three months being a lecture phase where the actual learning is being done via pastors and other leaders being brought in to teach theology, ministry skills and ethics, and effective evangelism . There will be classes everyday where students learn a wide variety of topics along with working along side their piers. In lecture phase, I'll be joining every Monday night worship services along with small groups and accountability teams. The last two months being the outreach phase where students are sent off all around the globe to preach the Gospel.





Lately my life has taken a dramatic shift towards a potential lifestyle of full time missionary work. It burdens me that there are people who have never heard of this saving grace that I know and love so deeply. Jesus has saved me from so much, who am I not to tell others about him. Recently I went on a different mission trip, where I learned so deeply about the heart of God. Everybody knows John 3:16 but on that trip I learned another side of that scripture. The side I learned says "For God so loved the world that he would send his sons and daughters to give up their dreams, passions, desires, and futures, just so one person has the chance to receive the gospel." I invite you to join me in the greatest mission the world has ever seen, the mission that people will have the chance to receive our Jesus!