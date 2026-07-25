YWAM Kona Mission Training School 2027

Hi!

Stepping into this program is a massive leap of faith and a calling I hold close to my heart. YWAM (Youth With A Mission) focuses entirely on equipping believers to share the gospel with every tribe, nation, and tongue. For me, this is an unmatched opportunity to deepen my faith, grow in my understanding of God's character, and learn practical ways to spread His love to people who have never heard it. I want to dedicate this season of my life to serving others and fulfilling the Great Commission.

I cannot do this alone, and any contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference. Whether you can give $20 or $200, you are directly helping me bring hope and tangible assistance to those in need.