Mission Support Fundraising

Hi, my name is Ava Undhjem! This last year, I went on a mission trip through YWAM in New Zealand and Cambodia. During that time, I served the community and about our identity in Christ. While I was there, my heart and love for unreached people groups really grew.

I now want to commit my life to the Lord and His mission by sharing the gospel.





Currently, I am fundraising to attend the School of Biblical Studies (SBS) on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

God has placed a deep passion for missions on my heart, and I truly believe He is calling me to teach and minister to His people. Building a strong foundation in His Word is essential for the path He has set before me. At SBS, I will study each book of the Bible in depth

—learning about the authors, historical context, intended audiences, and the richness of Scripture as a whole.

Pursuing God is my highest priority. Above all else, I want to walk in His will and follow where He leads. I trust that He is greater than any financial obstacle I may face, but l also recognize that I cannot do this alone.

That's why I am asking for your support as I raise funds for SBS, which begins in September 2026. I am confident that God will provide for every need, and I am grateful for any prayer or financial support along the way.

Thank you for being part of what He is doing in my life.