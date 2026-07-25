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YWAM Fire and Fragrance Grimerud September 2026

Goalkr 52,022 NOK
Raisedkr 9,206 NOK

Fundraiser created byBella Irwin

YWAM Fire and Fragrance Grimerud September 2026

Hi there!

My name's Bella, I'm 19 and have a heart on fire for JESUS. Last September, the Lord called me to apply to YWAM, and at the time, I had no idea where He wanted me to go. After much prayer and fasting, Norway jumped out at me. I was so drawn to this place and the ministry happening there that I couldn't stop thinking about it. The ministry for young hearts and souls, to bring all who would listen to Jesus in so many different ways, brought me to tears. I knew I needed to go. This season will be a season of equipping and proclaiming the Gospel with all that I am and all that God has given me. This is for His glory and His only. This generation is so desperate for purpose and something to believe in, and most don't even know that the one thing that will satisfy and comfort is the Lord's love. It is our job as His children and stewards of His kingdom to share all that he has given us, and I intend to do so with all that I'm able to give and learn from this. Wherever this takes me, it will all be in His plan, and I cannot be more excited!!

Thank you to all who donate, and just as much thanks to those who are praying for me. I appreciate it more than words can say.


"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11




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