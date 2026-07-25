My name is Lyric and I am going to Australia this September to learn and study the bible and continue in my prayer and worship. I am doing this through a missons group called YWAM where I will be going to Australia for three months then to south east Asia for an additional 3 months to evangelize. Truly anything helps and most importantly I’m asking for your prayers. But If you feel compelled to give ask God first if this is where he wants you to use his money. Thank you!!!!