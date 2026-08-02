YWAM DTS with Circuit Riders

I am excited to announce that I am heading over to Huntington Beach in California to do a YWAM discipleship training school (DTS) with Circuit Riders.





I have decided to embark on this adventure to spend some focused time pressing in to my relationship with God and learn how best to use the gifts He’s given me to encourage other young people.





This DTS includes an 8 week lecture/training phase followed by an 8 week outreach on the Carry the Love Tour. We will be travelling around organising worship and evangelism nights, many focused at university students.





Firstly, I would like to ask for prayer during this period that I would get the most out of the time away and that God would use me to encourage other people.





Secondly if you are in the position to be able to financially support me, I am hoping to raise around £7,500.

£4,000 will help pay for my housing, groceries and travel during the training portion of the DTS.

The remaining £3,500 will help fund the outreach portion of the DTS including all my food, travel and accomodation costs.





Thank you in advance for any support whether that be financially or by prayer. I Can’t wait to see what God does in my life this winter.