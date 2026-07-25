YWAM Bali DTS

I will be heading to Bali, Indonesia for 5 months to join the University of the Nations YWAM soccer DTS (discipleship training school).





During this time, I will be involved in 12 weeks of discipleship training learning what it truly means to be a disciple of Jesus and to be transformed by Him. The next 10 weeks will consist of an outreach phase where we will use the beautiful game of soccer to advance God's kingdom. We will be serving the community by assisting with basic needs, sharing encouragement, and building relationships with those that we encounter.





As I prepare for this journey, I am trusting God to provide the financial support needed to make this a reality. I will need to raise $5,000 which covers airfare to and from the field, all on-field expenses, and ministry expenses. Anything you can give to help will be greatly appreciated :)