YWAM Amsterdam Discipleship Training School

Dear Friends and Family,





I hope you're doing well! I wanted to share something exciting that's been on my heart and invite you to be part of this next season of my life.





This past spring, I graduated from high school after four years of working hard in honors and AP classes. As graduation got closer, I was preparing to apply to college like everyone else, but I realized I didn't have peace about that being the direction God was leading me right now.

As I prayed about what was next, I began looking into taking a gap year and discovered Youth With A Mission (YWAM). After serving on many mission trips throughout my life, I knew I wanted to keep growing in my faith while serving others. Ever since my first mission trip, I've seen how God can use ordinary people to make others feel seen, loved, and valued. That's the kind of life I want to live, and I believe this is the next step He's inviting me to take.Through a lot of prayer and conversations with people I trust, I felt God leading me to take this step.





On September 16, I will be leaving for Amsterdam to begin a five-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) with YWAM Amsterdam.





The first part of the program focuses on growing deeper in my relationship with God through biblical teaching, worship, prayer, discipleship, and living in Christian community. The second part is an outreach where we'll put what we've learned into action by serving others and sharing the hope of Jesus.





One of the reasons I'm especially excited about YWAM Amsterdam is their heart for the city. They serve people from all walks of life—including those impacted by the Red Light District, people experiencing homelessness, refugees, students, and many others. Their mission is to meet people where they are, love them as Jesus does, and share the hope of the Gospel through both practical service and genuine relationships. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be part of that.





While I'm excited for the adventure, I'm even more excited about what God will do in my own life through this experience. I know this season will stretch me, deepen my faith, and teach me how to love and serve people more like Jesus.





As with all YWAM DTS programs, each student raises their own financial support. The total cost of my five months—including tuition, housing, meals, outreach, and other extra costs—is $10,000. If you feel led to partner with me financially, I would be incredibly grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, helps make this opportunity possible and allows me to focus fully on what God has called me to during this season.





Even if you're not able to give financially, I would love your prayers. Please pray that I will continue to grow in my relationship with God, stay healthy, build meaningful friendships, and be a light to the people I'll meet throughout this journey.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this letter and for being part of my life. Whether you support me through prayer, giving, or simply by encouraging me along the way, I'm so thankful. I'm excited to see what God has in store, and I can't wait to share updates with you throughout the year.





Thank you again for your generosity, prayers, and encouragement!





With love,

Hanalei 🥰







