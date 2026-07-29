Yusra medical bill (stroke and breast mass)

Yusra was a cheerful grandma unfortunately after a sever stroke she has been bed riden for almost 1 year now.

We have catered for her medical bill but we have reachee a point we humbly request for your assistance. We found a mass on both her breasts and we need to do a biopsy so she can start treatment immediately any assistance is highly appreciated. May God bless you. Galatians 6.9