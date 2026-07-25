Yurii’s Birthday Gift

This year, as we gather with friends to celebrate Yurii’s birthday and say goodbye before our family’s move, some people have asked if there is a way to give a birthday gift.





We created this page as a simple way to bless Yurii personally for his birthday.





Yurii has carried so much for our family through many seasons of transition – from leaving Ukraine, rebuilding life in the United States, becoming a father, working hard to provide for us, and building NeedNoMore.





If you would like to honor him with a birthday gift, we would be very grateful.





Thank you for loving Yurii, encouraging our family, and being part of this season with us.





With gratitude,

Svitlana, Yurii, and Evin