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I am raising funds for my mother's hip replacement

Goallei 35,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byYurii Kuznetsov

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yurii Kuznetsov

I am raising funds for my mother's hip replacement

Hello.
We are a son and an elderly, disabled mother, 64 years old.
We are Ukrainian refugees, forced to leave Ukraine because of the war. 
We currently live in Romania, in the small town of Ovidiu near Constanța. 
We live together with three cats that we brought with us from Kyiv.
One of them is blind and fully dependent on us. They are part of our family and the last thing left from our former life.
My mother is disabled. She has multiple serious chronic illnesses, but at this moment, the most critical condition is stage 4 hip coxarthrosis — the final, irreversible stage.
It is this hip coxarthrosis that is destroying her life right now.
She:
can't walk properly,
can't bend down,
can't take care of herself independently,
suffers from constant severe pain, including at night,
She is forced to take painkillers every day just to make it through the night
A state hospital in Constanta (Romania) refused to perform the surgery, stating that it is “not an emergency case” and that “it is possible to live with this.”
But this is not life — it is survival in pain and humiliation.
We found a private clinic, OCH Ovidiu, that is ready to perform a hip replacement surgery.
The cost of the surgery is approximately €6,000, not including:
pre-operative examinations
medications
post-operative rehabilitation
For us, this amount is unaffordable
Additionally, the situation is made worse by the fact that:
In Romania, we are refused official disability status on formal and unfounded grounds
I am the only person caring for my mother, which means I cannot work full-time
If the surgery is performed and my mother can complete rehabilitation, I will be able to return to work, support us, and stop asking for help.
This fundraiser is not about comfort or a “better life.”
It is a fundraiser for the right not to live in constant pain.
If you can help — with any amount — you give my mother a chance to stand on her feet again.
Thank you to everyone who does not pass by.


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