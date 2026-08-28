You've seen her story... now lets help change it..

For weeks, thousands of you have been watching, hundreds of you have been sharing, the story of a family you didnt even know. - and today, you finally get to meet them.





There are three boys behind every picture I've shown of mold covered walls, ceilings and furniture; and a single mother, who have been fighting quietly for the last year, for two basic needs; Good Air quality and a mold free apartment.





Meet my best friends Courtney. She is a single mom of 3, who works full time, an incredible mama, and a reliable tenant. In the last year, she has repeatedly reported multiple leaks, water damage, moisture concerns and visible mold like growth inside the apartment they call home. She has been so gracious, and compliant with Tracol Holdings LLC, the management company for Trafalgar point apartments. She has never missed a rent payment, and pays a whopping $1500 a month to live there. She reported everything immediately. She asked for repairs. She followed up again and again. She trusted the ones responsible for maintaining her home to make it safe for her and her children. But the problems were never properly addressed. Mold was covered up monthly with paint. The water leaks continue to damage her ceilings. The damage keeps spreading and now her apartment has had an 84% moisture reading, leaving her sheets, clothes and carpet feeling damp. Mold is now growing at such a rapid rate that its covering the tops of her cabinents.. Growing on her dishes. New spores are coming through the walls and ceilings daily. Its growing under the carpet. Its growing on the backs of all of her furniture.





We started documenting everything nearly a year ago.





The apartment managers continued to speak down to her, and gas light her into thinking this is her fault. --Refusing to admit there was a real problem here.





That's when I got loud.





I started sharing her story on social media and contacted every local official and state agency I could find. Tracol holdings didn't like that too much. They came in two days before the health department was schedule to show up to tell her they found NO EVIDENCE OF MOLD and to paint and cover up more of their dirty little secrets growing in those walls.





Other tenants started coming forward sharing their experience. They have been covering this mold up for years. and getting away with it, until they ran into me. A concerned friend whose ready for fight like hell for this family and everyone living in this moldy building.





After the air quality inspection this week, and after seeing the looks on the faces of all the inspectors who walk into that wet apartment, I realized something. I can keep being loud.. keep making the calls, sending the emails.. I can keep asking questions and demanding answers and making sure Courtneys voice is heard.. but none of the fact that her and her three boys are sleeping on damp sheets, breathing in mold spores every minute theyre inside that home. It doesn't change the fact that now all of her belongings need to be thrown away.





In that moment, my goal changed... I don't just want to help Courtney fight this crooked management company.. I don't just want accountability.





I want to help them leave.





I want to help her find something permenent to rent or buy... but that takes time...

I'd love to crowd fund her getting a temporary airbnb, replace some of her belongings and have a bit of a cushion for moving expenses and deposits to move, it would alleviate some of the stress and get them comfortable in a home that isnt full of mold.





I dont want to have to choose between getting them out of this apartment and being able to afford starting their lives over.





Every dollar raised will go towards getting Courtney and her boys out of that apartment and settles somewhere else. It will help replace basic things they need to make a new place feel like home.





Even $1 could make a big impact with the reach that I have!





Please consider donating to this cause. We also have a way to cash app if you feel it on your heart to give. If not, please share!





$Court94marie



