Youth World Day 2027- Mariane Martinez

Hi my name is Mariane Martinez, I am 16 years old and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. I am a member of the youth group Movimiento Calasanz, and we are actively trying to raise funds to attend the World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, South Korea.





World Youth Day is a global gathering of young people with the Pope, organized by the Catholic Church to celebrate faith and build peace. This pilgrimage is my chance to stand with millions of teens who share my faith. This isn't a vacation, but rather a beautiful spiritual journey, and a chance to learn leadership skills to bring straight back to our parish.





The cost for travel, lodging, and registration is high. I am working hard to save up, but I cannot get there alone. Please consider sponsoring me & helping me live this once in a lifetime experience that I will cherish forever.





To raise funds I am accepting your donations in return for:

-Yummy chamoy gummies

-Rosaries (can be personalized)

-Faith bracelets or Missal













Hola, me llamo Mariane Martinez, tengo 16 anos y soy miembro de la parroquia de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe. Formo parte del grupo juvenil Movimiento Calasanz y estamos recaudando fondos para asistir a la Jornada Mundial de la Juventud 2027 en Seul, Corea del Sur.





La Jornada Mundial de la Juventud es un encuentro mundial de jóvenes con el Papa, organizado por la Iglesia Católica para celebrar la fe y construir la paz. Esta peregrinación es mi oportunidad de unirme a millones de adolescentes que comparten mi fe. No se trata de unas vacaciones, sino de un hermoso viaje espiritual y de una oportunidad para adquirir habilidades de liderazgo que podré aplicar directamente en nuestra parroquia.





Los costos de viaje, alojamiento e inscripción son elevados. Estoy trabajando duro para ahorrar, pero no puedo lograrlo sola. Por favor, considera patrocinarme y ayudarme a vivir esta experiencia única en la vida que atesoraré para siempre.





Para recaudar fondos, acepto donaciones a cambio de:

-Gomitas preparadas

-Rosarios (pueden ser personalizados)

-Pulseritas de fe, o Misales