Youth With A Mission (missionary trip)

On September 23rd, I will be leaving to go to Kona, Hawaii for a program called Youth With A Mission. This program is based on knowing God & making Him known through teaching its student’s true discipleship and offering the opportunity to put it into practice through outreach throughout the world.

Since the middle of last year, I felt God calling me to travel and to spread the good news, and He has allowed me a space on the program to be able to, with the right community around me. The duration of the Discipleship Training School is 6 months, so I will be leaving in September and arriving back in March 2027.





My fundraising goal for this is £7k, which includes everything like accommodation, meals, lessons & travel. I am holding a sponsored walk from Wimbledon Tube Station to Walthamstow Central Tube Station (25km) on the 1st August to try and raise as much as I can.





Please give as led and please pray for me as I enter this journey that God is leading me on. Please also understand that any amount is welcome and very, very much appreciated.





This would not only be an amazing opportunity to be taught so much more about different cultures in Christ but will also help my spiritual growth as well. Thank you so much for taking your time to read this and God bless.