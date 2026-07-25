Send Lilah & Luciana on a mission trip

Hey there friends and family! It’s Lilah and Luciana! On August 2nd we are flying to Montana with Crossroad Youth in Georgetown DE for a Missions Trip. We love these trips endlessly, they are a time of growth, servant hood, worship and fun! We, however, are in need of funds to pay off our plane tickets and food expenses! We currently, between the both of us, need $1500.00. $1000 of that goes towards our remaining plane ticket expense round trip, and the $500 is for both of us to have money for food! So, if anybody would like to support our trip you can donate here! If you are unable to give, don’t feel bad! We love and appreciate all of you! We also ask for prayers for a safe trip, and that the Lord would be given glory in all that we do and say!

This campaign has been submitted by and managed by Sara Bianco, mom to Lilah & Luciana Bianco.