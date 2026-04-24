Youth homelessness is rising — and so is the number of veterans sleeping without a roof over their heads. Every young person and every man or woman who served this country deserves a safe place to call home. I'm launching a non-profit dedicated to giving them exactly that.

Our youngest generation and our greatest heroes should never be forgotten. Your contribution will cover the startup costs needed to make this organization official and begin building real support systems for those who need it most.





👉 Please consider donating today. Together, we can give the forgotten a fighting chance at the future they deserve.