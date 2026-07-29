Youth Empowerment Through Action Sports

Getaboard believes that action sports, creative art, STEM and/or literacy education help underprivileged youth build self-esteem, self-respect, and self-confidence.

The discovery of a new skill, talent, or passion can help these children and young adults combat negative peer pressure, gang affiliation, and unhealthy lifestyles in one of the most critical time periods of their lives.

In addition to our Florida-based programs, our volunteers also travel to third-world countries through the Getaboard Global Board Mission; in 2016, we positively impacted the lives of underprivileged children in Jamaica by sharing the joy and life-changing power of action sports.

To date, Getaboard has taught over 8,000 at-risk youth ages 6-19 the value of hard work and discipline. Our action sports & art programs have helped these children develop a positive self-image and a sense of belonging.

Getaboard’s main programs, including the Getaboard Surf Academy and Getaboard Skate Academy. Its partnerships with local homeless shelters and youth organizations continue to reach an estimated 1,100 children, each year. We could possibly double this yearly number through online fundraising!



