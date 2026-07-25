The Gathering Church is so excited to send our Remnant Youth to their first Youth conference at Burning Ones Conference in Fort Worth, Texas. This is a time where the youth will strengthen their relationship with God through Bible Study, Worship time, and Fellowship. They will also hear faith filled messages from some great guest speakers. As we all know expenses come along with a trip like this and many youth can’t afford to go without help from donors. We are grateful for any amount of gift you are able to give and for keeping the youth in prayer as they go on their trip from 7/30-8/1 link to conference is below









https://www.mercyculturestudents.com/burningones