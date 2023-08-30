ADVANCING THE GOSPEL AROUND THE WORLD

Goal:

 KES 900,000

Raised:

 KES 415,137

GROWING GOD'S PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD
I am Rev. Cyprien, the founder and President of Talking with Jesus Ministries (TWJM), a Christian non-denominational and non-profit organization since 2014.   My heart is to see communities living with a passionate heart for the Gospel, forever transformed and equipped to take care of themselves and assist new disciples to meet their needs and those of others. We provide practical teaching and application of the principles of life from the Word of God and in conjunction with Christian Leadership University under the endorsement of Dr. Mark Virkler. In many communities across the world, there is such a great spiritual hunger to hear God’s voice and also meet basic physical needs. God inspired me through hearing His voice to transform communities for His glory! (James 4:7-8,10).

TWJM plants churches as community centers to disciple the spiritual lives of residents and meet the physical needs of the most vulnerable amongst them. These beneficiaries comprise of children, youth, single mothers, and widows. TWJM trains and builds relationships of trust with local pastors known within their community. Together, we care for the individual spiritual development and also assess the level of physical need, and provide appropriate and much-needed assistance to enhance the beneficiaries’ dignity to spark a transformation of their well-being.

There are many needs as listed below, but we are focused foremost at this time on establishing disciples of Christ through our community center in Mokono, Uganda as we await final approval for our permit in Kenya, and Tanzania.  This includes self-sustaining projects which will provide employment for the needy, amplify food in the community, and to help support ourselves.  We hold ourselves accountable through other ministries including In All Things Ministries, LLC in Florida.  You are always welcome to join our social media where we will present transparent applications of donations.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
2 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
3 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
4 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
5 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
6 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
7 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
8 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
9 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

Anonymous Giver
75615.00 KES
10 months ago

Donation /Tithes for the church in Kenya.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
10 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
11 months ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
1 year ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

Paul KirbyIn All Things Ministries LLC
15500.00 KES
1 year ago

Bless you as you continue to finish the church in Mokono, Uganda.

Armen Saigh
90780.00 KES
1 year ago

Donation for the Church in Kenya

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
1 year ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

Paul Kirby
30470.00 KES
1 year ago

Keep up the good work.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
1 year ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

Anonymous Giver
150000.00 KES
1 year ago

The Lord bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you and give you peace.

In All Things Ministries LLC
3698.00 KES
1 year ago

Bless you as you are God's messenger to Africa.

Anonymous Giver
1000.00 KES
1 year ago

Make Christ known

