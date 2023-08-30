ADVANCING THE GOSPEL AROUND THE WORLD

CAMPAIGN SET UP IN KENYAN SHILLINGS. CURRENT CONVERSION IS:

$10 US=1,455 Kenyan Shillings; $25 US = 3,638 KS

GROWING GOD'S PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD

I am Rev. Cyprien, the founder and President of Talking with Jesus Ministries (TWJM), a Christian non-denominational and non-profit organization since 2014. My heart is to see communities living with a passionate heart for the Gospel, forever transformed and equipped to take care of themselves and assist new disciples to meet their needs and those of others. We provide practical teaching and application of the principles of life from the Word of God and in conjunction with Christian Leadership University under the endorsement of Dr. Mark Virkler. In many communities across the world, there is such a great spiritual hunger to hear God’s voice and also meet basic physical needs. God inspired me through hearing His voice to transform communities for His glory! (James 4:7-8,10).



TWJM plants churches as community centers to disciple the spiritual lives of residents and meet the physical needs of the most vulnerable amongst them. These beneficiaries comprise of children, youth, single mothers, and widows. TWJM trains and builds relationships of trust with local pastors known within their community. Together, we care for the individual spiritual development and also assess the level of physical need, and provide appropriate and much-needed assistance to enhance the beneficiaries’ dignity to spark a transformation of their well-being.



There are many needs as listed below, but we are focused foremost at this time on establishing disciples of Christ through our community center in Mokono, Uganda as we await final approval for our permit in Kenya, and Tanzania. This includes self-sustaining projects which will provide employment for the needy, amplify food in the community, and to help support ourselves. We hold ourselves accountable through other ministries including In All Things Ministries, LLC in Florida. You are always welcome to join our social media where we will present transparent applications of donations.



