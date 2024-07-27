Your Dog Is Not Broken

Your dog isn’t broken, it doesn’t need to be “fixed” – that’s not how behaviours work. This is our core message.

The vast majority of dog behavior issues stem from a trust and relationship problem with the owner. The most common presentation of this is fear and anxiety, often called reactivity.

The reactivity, the aggression, the lunging on lead, the barking etc – are happening because of fear. You dog isn’t “fear aggressive” – the dog is showing aggression because they are scared. We help owners focus on the cause of the fear, which invariably is a lack of trust in the relationship causing the fear based behaviours – and once trust is built, the problem behaviours will disappear. Behaviours are a symptom, the outcome of a problem, nothing more complex than that.

So why are we here?

Our goal is to help people to have a relationship with their dog based on mutual trust and respect, a relationship that coined the term "man's best friend". One that recognises our dogs for the sentient and intelligent animals that they are. This is our fundraiser page as we seek to spread our message that your dog isn't broken.

We want to show people how to achieve a relationship with their dogs based on mutual trust and respect. It's a path well trodden, but has somehow been lost in the modern world of dog training with all its tools and treats.

The secret is that we are aren't really dog trainers. We're people trainers. Why? Because your dog isn't broken.