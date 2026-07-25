Your Support Is Needed Now

I’m asking for help because my car is in need of major repairs, and it’s the only vehicle I have. Without it, getting to work, running errands, and handling everyday responsibilities has become incredibly difficult .





I’ve been doing everything I can to cover the repair costs on my own, but the expenses are more than I can manage right now. It’s been one thing after another, and before I found out what was causing all this trouble for me, I was clueless on the actual problem.

This car isn’t a luxury—it’s my transportation to keep my life moving forward and maintain my independence.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would bring me one step closer to getting my car back on the road. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. I’m truly grateful for every act of kindness.





Asking for help isn’t easy, but I’m at a point where I can’t do this alone.





A while ago, I had to start my life completely over from scratch. I don’t have family where I live, so I’ve worked hard to build my own support system through the people I’ve met along the way. They’ve been there for me emotionally, but like so many people, they’re doing everything they can just to keep up with their own bills and responsibilities.





Now my only vehicle needs major repairs, and it’s the one thing I rely on to get to work, make appointments, and take care of everyday life. Without it, I’m at risk of falling even further behind.





I’ve been trying to handle the repairs on my own, but the cost is more than I can afford right now. That’s why I’m reaching out and asking for help. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward getting my car repaired and helping me stay on my feet. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can give. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to getting back on the road and continuing to move forward.