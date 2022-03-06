Home for Orphaned Family

Help My Widowed Mother and Orphaned Family Build a Safe Home & Better Future





The Call-To-Action





My name is Munaza, and I am asking for your support to help my widowed mother and my orphaned family escape poverty, abuse, and years of insecurity.





We are raising funds to provide food, medical treatment for my mother, education support for my brothers and me, and most importantly, a safe home where my family can finally live with dignity and peace.





Your donation, no matter how small, can become a lifeline for us during the hardest chapter of our lives.









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Our Story: A Widowed Mother’s Lifelong Sacrifice





We are a family of four: my widowed mother, my two brothers, and me. We lost our father when we were very young, leaving us without the protection and support that every child deserves.





Since then, my mother has carried the entire responsibility of raising us. She had no formal education, but she worked with incredible courage and dedication. For many years, she cleaned other people's homes to provide food and education for her children.





She sacrificed her own comfort so we could dream of a better future.





However, years of hardship have affected her health. She now suffers from heart problems and depression and needs regular medication, which has become difficult for us to afford.









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Living Without Security: Our Dream of a Safe Home





We currently live in a house owned by my mother's brothers. Instead of receiving kindness and support, we have experienced years of emotional pain, fear, and mistreatment. Living without a home of our own has left our family feeling constantly unsafe and vulnerable.





Our biggest dream is simple:





A small, safe home where my mother can live peacefully, where we do not have to live under fear, and where our family can rebuild our future with dignity.









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Education: Our Hope to Break the Cycle of Poverty





I am currently pursuing my master's degree because I believe education is the only path to changing our family's future.





But continuing my studies has become extremely difficult because of our financial struggles and family responsibilities. I have tried to balance work and education, but the constant stress has affected my health. I am receiving treatment for depression, and at one point my condition became so serious that I fell into a coma.





Despite everything, I still believe education can give my family a better tomorrow.









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My Brothers’ Struggles





My elder brother suffered an accident and now works as a laundry worker with the Rangers. His salary is around PKR 38,000 per month, but after deductions for meals and other expenses, only about PKR 10,000 remains, which he sends home to support us.





This small amount is not enough for our family's basic needs.





My younger brother has completed his intermediate education and dreams of continuing his studies, but because of our financial situation, his education has been put on hold.









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Where Your Donation Will Help





Your support will help us with:





🏠 Building or arranging a safe home for our family

💊 My mother's medical treatment and medicines

🍲 Food and daily necessities

📚 Education expenses for my brothers and me

💡 Utility bills such as electricity and gas

💳 Reducing the debts we have collected during difficult times





Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference in our lives.









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How You Can Help





There are many ways you can support our family:





❤️ Donate if you are able to — every amount helps.

📢 Share our story with friends, family, and your community.

🙏 Keep us in your prayers and help us reach people who may support us.





We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for a chance to live safely, continue our education, and give our widowed mother the peaceful life she deserves after years of sacrifice.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story. Every donation, every share, and every prayer gives our family hope.





May God reward you for your kindness and generosity. ❤️





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