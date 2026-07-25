YoungLife Camp 2026

In a whirlwind summer of home selling, moving and buying a car, we neglected to raise money for Trey's second trip to Young Life camp.





Last year he we rallied from working Shorebirds games and his dad and I splitting the rest. But this year, with everything else, we could really use the extra help from our community.





Whether its $5 or $50, we appreciate any amount. YoungLife has been an incredible experience for Trey and has supported his walk with Jesus. Watching him love the Lord and form friendships with others who do as well, has been incredible to witness.





Thanks in advance for supporting our cause!!