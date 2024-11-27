Father of 3 Injured and Out of Work

Raised:
USD $3,162
Campaign funds will be received by Jack Young
Yesterday, (11/26/24) my brother in Messiah and by birth was in a UTV accident, crushing his leg under the vehicle. Praise Yah that his life was spared, however his leg and ankle were both broken and required an immediate surgery to reset the bones. The doctors were unable to repair both due to the amount of swelling and he will need to go back in next week for a follow-up appointment and presumably surgery. We are praying for an absolute miracle for his healing, however in the interim he is the sole provider for his wife and three children under 3 years.
The estimated healing times are six weeks before bearing any weight around the house, and up to 3-4 months before he can fully return to work. Also, their only running vehicle is on its way out the door and they had planned on looking at a vehicle from another brother in the faith to make payments on, however that plan is now wrenched as well.
We are humbly asking for prayers and financial assistance from the body during these trials to help stand in the gap for our family. All proceeds will go directly to their family to pay their mortgage, utilities, groceries, and any excess towards a new used family car. Please consider sharing.
I wish I could hide my name from all view. Dont tell Jack and Hannah or anyone else that Im here I guess.
Yah Bless you and your sweet wife during your healing journey. What beautiful babies, nothing more precious!
We Love you all! Praying for a fast recovery.
May Yah continue to strengthen you, keep you and your family under His divine protection and provide quick healing in Yahusha's name.
May YAH heal you fully and completely through Yahushua!!
Yah bless you
May Yahuah heal Jack quickly and pour his blessings out on him and his family. Blessings in Messiah Yahusha's name.
May YAH bless this family with healing and provision as HE is abundant in mercy and loving kindness. Shalom
Wishing you a speedy recovery and prayers for your family!
