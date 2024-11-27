Father of 3 Injured and Out of Work

Yesterday, (11/26/24) my brother in Messiah and by birth was in a UTV accident, crushing his leg under the vehicle. Praise Yah that his life was spared, however his leg and ankle were both broken and required an immediate surgery to reset the bones. The doctors were unable to repair both due to the amount of swelling and he will need to go back in next week for a follow-up appointment and presumably surgery. We are praying for an absolute miracle for his healing, however in the interim he is the sole provider for his wife and three children under 3 years.

The estimated healing times are six weeks before bearing any weight around the house, and up to 3-4 months before he can fully return to work. Also, their only running vehicle is on its way out the door and they had planned on looking at a vehicle from another brother in the faith to make payments on, however that plan is now wrenched as well.

We are humbly asking for prayers and financial assistance from the body during these trials to help stand in the gap for our family. All proceeds will go directly to their family to pay their mortgage, utilities, groceries, and any excess towards a new used family car. Please consider sharing.