Youngest 911 Rescuer Needs Help Healing amputation

Help The Youngest Rescuer Who Survived 9/11 Rebuild His Life After a Devastating Accident





On September 26, 2025, life changed forever for Matthew Kushnick — a husband, father of two young children, 9/11 survivor, and New York State licensed fishing guide who has spent much of his life helping others and serving his community.

A tragic accident left Matthew with catastrophic injuries to both hands.

His left hand was amputated, while his right hand suffered devastating trauma, requiring emergency reconstructive efforts to preserve what function doctors could save. Surgeons were forced to remove his index finger in an attempt to reconstruct his hand and preserve limited use of his thumb.

Since his first orthopedic hand appointment with Dr. Jared S. Bookman at NYU Langone, Matthew’s life has become an ongoing cycle of hospitalizations, medical complications, surgeries, rehabilitation, and daily struggles most people could never imagine.

Matthew ultimately underwent Targeted Muscle Reinnervation (TMR) surgery on his left upper extremity at NYU Orthopedic & Surgery Hospital on January 21, 2026, under the care of Dr. Omari Ayalon and his surgical team. He continues to face severe functional limitations involving both upper extremities and remains dependent on extensive daily assistance for even the most basic activities of life.

During his recovery, Matthew has suffered:

Multiple falls and injuries while alone Emergency department visits requiring imaging and treatment A serious foot laceration requiring sutures A severe hand infection requiring hospitalization, incision and drainage, and IV antibiotics Medication safety complications and respiratory concerns Ongoing wound care and rehabilitation Increasing physical limitations affecting nearly every aspect of daily living

Even with emergency alert devices in his possession, there were moments where Matthew was physically unable to activate them due to the loss of his hands and functional limitations.

Doctors continue to evaluate his long-term surgical options, rehabilitation potential, prosthetic needs, and future reconstruction possibilities. His recovery is expected to take years and will involve continued surgeries, therapies, adaptive equipment, and lifelong adjustments.

Matthew’s injuries have affected nearly every aspect of daily life.





Simple tasks most people never think twice about — getting dressed, bathing, preparing meals, opening containers, handling medications, using the bathroom, responding to emergencies, or even holding a phone — have become daily challenges requiring assistance.





Chronic pain, infections, wound complications, and the emotional toll of losing his independence have transformed everyday life into a constant struggle





A Survivor Since 16 — The Youngest Rescuer Who Survived 9/11

This is not the first unimaginable tragedy Matthew has survived.

At only 16 years old, Matthew responded to Ground Zero in a volunteer youth EMT role alongside his ambulance youth squad leader during the September 11th attacks.

While responding, Matthew was running into the lobby of the Tower when the second plane struck.

He survived the impact, the collapse, and the devastation that followed. Matthew remained at Ground Zero for seven straight days, assisting in rescue and recovery efforts alongside other responders.

That experience shaped his resilience, strength, and determination to continue fighting no matter the odds.

Now, more than two decades later, Matthew is once again facing another life-altering battle — this time for his independence, his recovery, and his family’s future.





A Family Facing Crisis

Matthew is the proud partner of Tara Timmons, and together they are raising their two beautiful children, Harper AnnRose and Hunter Mason.

Tara has stood beside Matthew every step of this nightmare and has become the rock holding their family together during this devastating time.

To care for Matthew and their children throughout his recovery, Tara has had to sacrifice time away from her position also as a New York State licensed hunting & fishing guide & New York State licensed paraprofessional with the New York City Board of Education in order to become his primary caregiver while also caring for their children.

The financial impact on the family has been devastating.

They are now struggling to keep up with:

Rent Electricity and utilities Food and household necessities Transportation costs Phone and internet bills Medical-related expenses The daily costs of raising two small children during an ongoing medical emergency

Because of Matthew’s disabilities and physical limitations, the family is also facing the heartbreaking reality that they may need to relocate into a more accessible home suitable for his long-term recovery, safety, and medical needs.

Even while hospitalized, Matthew continues trying to remain emotionally present for his children. One of the moments that has carried him through this trauma was finally being able to hold and feed his baby again despite these devastating injuries.

But the truth is simple:

This family cannot survive this crisis alone.





How Donations Will Help

Donations will directly help Matthew and his family with:

Emergency living expenses Rent, utilities, and food Transportation to medical appointments Childcare and household support Home accessibility modifications and possible relocation expenses Prosthetics and rehabilitation Ongoing surgeries and medical treatment Wound care and adaptive medical equipment Medical expenses not fully covered by insurance Lost income while Matthew recovers and Tara cares for the family

Every donation — no matter the amount — helps provide this family with stability, hope, and the chance to rebuild their lives after unimaginable tragedy.





Please Help Share Matthew’s Story

From surviving the collapse of the Towers on 9/11 to now fighting through devastating hand injuries, Matthew’s life has been defined by resilience, survival, and love for his family.

Today, he needs help.





Please consider donating, sharing this fundraiser, and helping this family through the most difficult chapter of their lives.

On behalf of Matthew, Tara, Harper, and Hunter

We thank you for your kindness, prayers, compassion, and support.





The Kushnick & Timmons Family



