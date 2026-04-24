Young Mothers Funeral Expenses

It is with shattered hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Jordan. She passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind two beautiful children — a precious toddler and a loving 12-year-old daughter — who now face life without their mother.

Jordan was more than a mother; she was a daughter, sister, family member, and friend who was deeply loved by so many. Her kindness and presence touched countless lives, and the void left by her passing is unimaginable.

We are asking for your support to help cover Jordan’s funeral expenses and to provide for her children during this heartbreaking time. Family is pulling together but are coming up short. Your donation will go directly toward easing the financial burden of putting Jordan to rest and helping care for the two children she leaves behind. Even the smallest gift will make a meaningful difference for this family.

If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser with others so we can reach more people who may be able to help.



