Young Fathers Recovery After Motorcycle Accident

On May 14th, our son’s life changed in an instant. While riding his motorcycle and doing everything right — wearing safety gear, obeying traffic laws, and not speeding — a woman pulled out of a parking lot while on her phone directly in front of him. He crashed into the driver’s side door and suffered devastating injuries.





He was knocked unconscious at the scene and rushed to the hospital. Since then, he has been fighting through unimaginable pain and trauma. He is currently in the ICU with a tracheal perforation, a spinal fracture, fractures in his wrist and toe, and severe bruising throughout his body. He currently has a feeding tube through his nose just to receive nutrients as his body works to heal.





Our son is a devoted fiancé and loving father to a precious 2-year-old little boy. He is also the primary provider for his family. As he faces a long road to recovery, the financial burden from medical expenses, lost income, and daily living costs continues to grow.





We are asking for prayers, support, and help for him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the stress on his fiancé and allow them to focus on what matters most — his healing and recovery.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support.



