Young family scammed buying their only car

UPDATE: We are ending this campaign. All needed funds have been raised through GiveSendGo and an a few other channels. Thanks to all who helped!





Sometimes life doesn’t send just one storm — it sends several at once including a scammer.

Over the past few weeks, our daughter Larisa and son-in-law Ben have faced more hardship than many families experience in years. They are a young single-income family raising three precious children — ages 6, 4, and 7 months — and right now they are doing everything they can to stay afloat through faith and perseverance.

It began when their only vehicle, which they owned free and clear, was totaled after being sideswiped in an accident. Just two weeks later, Ben unexpectedly lost his job. He is actively searching for work and pursuing every opportunity available, but in the meantime this young family has been placed in an incredibly difficult situation by a heartless fraudster.

Needing reliable transportation for their children, they used their insurance payout to purchase what they believed was a dependable 2011 Toyota Sienna with 120,000 miles for $7,500. Sadly, they later discovered they had become victims of fraud. When Larisa went to register the van, she learned the seller had committed both title fraud and odometer fraud — rolling the mileage back from nearly 290,000 miles to 120,000 miles.

The police have been contacted, but because it was a cash sale, the likelihood of recovering the money is nil. The van they purchased is likely worth only a fraction of what they paid and they may not be able to even get it registered.

As parents and grandparents, it is heartbreaking to watch them walk through this season of uncertainty while trying to care for three little ones. But we also believe difficult moments reveal the goodness of others and the faithfulness of God.

We are asking for help so Ben and Larisa can secure safe, reliable transportation and regain stability while Ben continues his job search. Every gift, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping this family move forward and getting a replacement vehicle they can use for many years to come.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign. One share can reach the person God intends to see it.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. We are deeply grateful.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him.” — Romans 8:28

God bless you.







