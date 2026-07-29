Young Family in Need of a Hand

Hello! My name is Chelsey F. This is incredibly hard for me to ask, but our family is in a difficult season and we need help getting through an immediate crisis.





Our phone service has been suspended, and the balance must be paid in full to restore it. We are asking for $360 so we can pay off the account and move to a much cheaper phone plan immediately afterward.





My husband works a door-to-door job that requires constant phone access, GPS, and communication with his company, often in remote areas. Without phone service, it becomes nearly impossible for him to work consistently, which only deepens the financial hole we’re already trying to climb out of.





This past year has been heavy for our family. After welcoming our baby and transitioning to one income, we fell behind faster than we ever imagined possible. Between medical expenses, everyday bills, one car problem after the other, and debt piling up, we’ve been trying to keep our heads above water while still caring for our little one.





We are not asking for luxury or extras. We are simply trying to restore a basic necessity so my husband can continue working and we can stabilize our situation.





If you are able to give, share, or pray for our family, we would be deeply grateful. Every donation, no matter the size, helps more than you know. Thank you for reading and for helping us take one small step toward breathing room again.