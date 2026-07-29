Young Athlete - Michigan

Back again...our son has done such a great job this year with his athletic growth and exploration. He has ventured into track & field, along with his other sports. With his times, he has been invited to a pretty elite track camp on the other side of the country. We are hoping that we can raise enough for travel expenses and hotel expenses. We're not worried about the time off from work or the cost of the camp. It's trying to finagle travel and hotel costs. Because of the timing of the camp, we are having to get creative with the travel. By that, I mean that we have to travel days earlier and later in order to make the camp work, and that adds to the expenses. Whatever you can help with is beyond appreciated. Anything given above the donation total will 100% be donated to a local charity. God Bless You all!