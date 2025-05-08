You Made Me Mom Gift of Time 2025

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $7,067
You Made Me Mom, together with Amy and Adam Balentine, is honored to host the 11th annual Gift of Time fundraiser.
Founded by Amy Balentine in 2015, You Made Me Mom is a support group for bereaved mothers who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or infancy. The Gift of Time campaign spans seven days and twenty-two minutes—the length of life the Balentine’s son Simon lived—from May 14, 2025 at 9:55 PM to May 21, 2025 at 10:17 PM. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Simon’s brief but mighty life.
The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to sustain the operational needs of You Made Me Mom and to hire a freelance social media manager to help extend its message of the hope of heaven for the bereaved mom. Donations are tax-deductible and processed through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit You Made Me Mom.
With five chapters across the U.S. and Canada, as well as a virtual group, You Made Me Mom provides monthly support gatherings for mothers navigating the pain of miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. Your generous donation gives grieving mothers the gift of time—time to process their grief in the presence of others who truly understand.
To learn more about Amy and Adam’s journey, visit: www.balentinememoirs.com
With heartfelt gratitude,
You Made Me Mom Leadership & The Balentine Family – Amy, Adam, Teddy, Simon, Thomas, Peter, Goldie, babies 6 and 7, and baby Betsy
Love you, Ballentine Family! Love seeing you keep Simon’s story alive!
We love you, Simon!
In loving memory of Anna & Lucy Rowley
For Hadley
In support of Samantha , Ben , Hadley, Barrett and Camden
Thankful for the group to talk about Hadley
Thankful for this group and the support they provide grieving mothers like myself. It’s truly a gift that can help so many
May 22nd, 2025
Thank You, Donors!
We are honored to share that the 2025 Annual #GiftOfTime campaign not only met—but exceeded—our fundraising goal! Your generous financial gifts make it possible for us to continue supporting bereaved mothers through You Made Me Mom.
Thank you for standing with us in this sacred work. Please continue to keep the women we serve in your prayers.
With deep gratitude,
Amy
