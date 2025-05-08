You Made Me Mom Gift of Time 2025

You Made Me Mom, together with Amy and Adam Balentine, is honored to host the 11th annual Gift of Time fundraiser.

Founded by Amy Balentine in 2015, You Made Me Mom is a support group for bereaved mothers who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or infancy. The Gift of Time campaign spans seven days and twenty-two minutes—the length of life the Balentine’s son Simon lived—from May 14, 2025 at 9:55 PM to May 21, 2025 at 10:17 PM. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Simon’s brief but mighty life.

The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to sustain the operational needs of You Made Me Mom and to hire a freelance social media manager to help extend its message of the hope of heaven for the bereaved mom. Donations are tax-deductible and processed through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit You Made Me Mom.

With five chapters across the U.S. and Canada, as well as a virtual group, You Made Me Mom provides monthly support gatherings for mothers navigating the pain of miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. Your generous donation gives grieving mothers the gift of time—time to process their grief in the presence of others who truly understand.

To learn more about Amy and Adam’s journey, visit: www.balentinememoirs.com

With heartfelt gratitude,

You Made Me Mom Leadership & The Balentine Family – Amy, Adam, Teddy, Simon, Thomas, Peter, Goldie, babies 6 and 7, and baby Betsy



