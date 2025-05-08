Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

You Made Me Mom Gift of Time 2025

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $7,067

Campaign created by Amy Balentine

Campaign funds will be received by You Made Me Mom

You Made Me Mom Gift of Time 2025

You Made Me Mom, together with Amy and Adam Balentine, is honored to host the 11th annual Gift of Time fundraiser.

Founded by Amy Balentine in 2015, You Made Me Mom is a support group for bereaved mothers who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or infancy. The Gift of Time campaign spans seven days and twenty-two minutes—the length of life the Balentine’s son Simon lived—from May 14, 2025 at 9:55 PM to May 21, 2025 at 10:17 PM. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Simon’s brief but mighty life.

The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to sustain the operational needs of You Made Me Mom and to hire a freelance social media manager to help extend its message of the hope of heaven for the bereaved mom. Donations are tax-deductible and processed through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit You Made Me Mom.

With five chapters across the U.S. and Canada, as well as a virtual group, You Made Me Mom provides monthly support gatherings for mothers navigating the pain of miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. Your generous donation gives grieving mothers the gift of time—time to process their grief in the presence of others who truly understand.

To learn more about Amy and Adam’s journey, visit: www.balentinememoirs.com

With heartfelt gratitude,

You Made Me Mom Leadership & The Balentine Family – Amy, Adam, Teddy, Simon, Thomas, Peter, Goldie, babies 6 and 7, and baby Betsy


Recent Donations
Show:
Dan and Kerry Ann Hogan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tammy Echols
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anita Maples
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Ann and Molly VanBuskirk
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary McGraw
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, Ballentine Family! Love seeing you keep Simon’s story alive!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel Fondaw
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Melody and Joe Balentine
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you, Simon!

The Rowley Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

In loving memory of Anna & Lucy Rowley

John and Teri
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For Hadley

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Koehler Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

In support of Samantha , Ben , Hadley, Barrett and Camden

Hoffart Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thankful for the group to talk about Hadley

Reddell Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rodenberg Family
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 27.00 USD
1 month ago

Hilton Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thankful for this group and the support they provide grieving mothers like myself. It’s truly a gift that can help so many

Updates

Thank You | Gift of Time Campaign Success

May 22nd, 2025

Thank You, Donors!

We are honored to share that the 2025 Annual #GiftOfTime campaign not only met—but exceeded—our fundraising goal! Your generous financial gifts make it possible for us to continue supporting bereaved mothers through You Made Me Mom.

Thank you for standing with us in this sacred work. Please continue to keep the women we serve in your prayers.

With deep gratitude,

Amy

Update Thank You | Gift of Time Campaign Success Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo