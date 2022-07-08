You Are Free TV is back! You Are Free TV is dedicated to sharing news, ideas, deep research and reporting on current events to promote Liberty in America and Christian values as our country fights to preserve our Constitutional Republic against atheistic biotechnocratic globalism. Since 2017, You Are Free TV has presented deep research and insight, exposing the Globalist Agenda and the anti-Christian assault of Big Med, Big Pharma, Big Brother, and the Occult Cabals' attempts to fulfill the antichrist agenda. You Are Free TV's message is for human unity, Christian values and the Awakening we are experiencing as God touches our hearts and enlivens us to Act for human Sovereignty. In 2020, You Are Free TV experienced the backlash of the tech oppression against conservatives, freedom fighters and people who spoke out against the globalist agenda. Now, You Are Free TV has found an incredible platform, thanks to the wonderful Christian Americans of Give Send Go, who support We, the People's, right to the 1st Amendment. My hope is that supporters of You Are Free TV will help to build a strong foundation that will make it possible to make You Are Free TV Great Again! In return, You Are Free TV will give 2% back to Give Send Go of all contributions in order to help insure that GSG can continue to support Freedom Loving Christians and Awakened humans building their platforms going forward. If you are able to commit to a monthly recurring contribution, that will establish a solid platform for YAFTV going forward. All contributions, one-timers, ALL donations are equally appreciated with deep gratitude. I am so proud and deeply grateful to be able to serve with the abilities God has endowed me with! Thank you so much! YOU ARE FREE!

To find You Are Free TV:

https://rumble.com/search/video?q=youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/youarefree/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv













