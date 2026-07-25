Help Publish You and the Creator

Hi. I wrote this short book (You and the Creator) because I have seen the despair and lack of hope in people in the world around me. I've also been saddened by all the misinformation constantly being dished out today by those who call themselves Christians but do not appear to love in the way Jesus loves the world.

This book aims to introduce or reintroduce people to the gospel's good news and the Creator who loves them passionately. This book is written from a Judeo-Christian perspective and could be considered progressive by some. I hope that its message is primarily one of love and hope. One of my reviewers called the book a 'dummies guide to Christianity'. It does cover a lot of ground, yet is only a two-hour read.

The thrust is evangelism, and I believe it is unique in its approach. I see it as being placed in the Spirituality section of bookstores so as not to be immediately boxed as 'Christian' and rejected immediately. It distinguishes between religion and relationship and touches on topics as broad as meditation and healing, the Body of Christ, gifts of the Spirit, spiritual warfare, and the end times.

This is how I introduce the book to readers:



This book is for the spiritual seeker, the broken-hearted, the fearful, and those who love to love. It offers hope for the hopeless. It offers hope for those disappointed with the Christian Church. It’s for you if you are in the process of deconstructing your faith and are unsure of your next steps. It’s for you if you’re one of the ‘none’s’. It’s also for you if you are trying to make sense of your world and hope that a Supreme Being is in charge of it all, but you are just not sure. It’s for you if you want assurance that a Creator exists, loves you passionately, and has a plan for you in the days ahead.

My name is Anthony Hendriks. This is my bio from the book:



Anthony Hendriks brings to this book a lifetime of walking with Jesus, the experience of living in different countries (Jamaica, United States, United Kingdom, and Canada), and being part of various social settings, including Post Green Community in England.

Anthony attended a Baptist church for a few years in his youth, visited Pentecostal churches, and played in a Christian rock band. He was a member of Post Green Community in England for five years. The people in the community represented a variety of Christian faith expressions. Currently he is a member of an Anglican Church in Canada.

Anthony says that in the years he’s walked this Earth, he’s tried to keep an open mind and absorb what he considered the most helpful, healthy and loving practices that the various expressions of the Christian faith has to offer. He doesn’t believe that any one church structure or religious order has it all together. He calls his approach to the Judeo-Christian faith ‘eclectic’. Anthony also respects non-Christians faith expressions when their practices lead people to more loving relationships.

Anthony has a BMus from the University of Victoria in performance on trumpet and is a published songwriter. He is married, with three adult children. Sorry, he doesn’t currently have a dog.

I am seeking financing to publish the book, not only because it would be helpful financially but because I want to lay out a 'fleece' to ensure that God wants this book released and published at this particular time. It's one of the tests (besides prayer) that I have employed to ensure this is not a vanity project.



The money raised will be used to publish the book through Westbow Publishing or Book Baby. The self-publishing program I've opted for is not the most expensive but seems adequate to publish and market the book. I am also familiar with internet marketing, so I will add my own marketing efforts to sell the book.



I am happy to send you a copy of the manuscript if you would like to read the book before making a decision on supporting it or not. Just fire me off an email. You will have to set up an a/c with GiveSendGo if you want to email me. Alternately, you can message me on Facebook (You and the Creator).







Thanks for reading,

Anthony