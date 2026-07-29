You Made Me Mom Gift of Time 2026

You Made Me Mom , together with Amy and Adam Balentine, is honored to host the 12th annual Gift of Time fundraiser.

Founded by Amy Balentine in 2015, You Made Me Mom supports bereaved mothers who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or infancy. The Gift of Time campaign spans seven days and twenty-two minutes—the length of life the Balentine’s son, Simon , who lived—from May 14, 2014 at 9:55 PM to May 21, 2014 at 10:17 PM. This year marks the 12th anniversary of Simon’s brief but mighty life .

This year's fundraising goal is $3,500 to help sustain the annual operational expenses of You Made Me Mom support groups. Donations are tax-deductible and processed through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit You Made Me Mom.

With five chapters across the U.S. and Canada, along with a virtual group, You Made Me Mom provides monthly support gatherings for mothers navigating the pain of miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss. Your generous donation gives grieving mothers the gift of time—time to process their grief in the presence of others who truly understand.

To learn more about Amy and Adam’s journey, visit: www.balentinememoirs.com .

With heartfelt gratitude,

You Made Me Mom Leadership & The Balentine Family – Amy, Adam, Teddy, Simon, Thomas, Peter, Goldie, babies 6 and 7, and Betsy