Hello, I’m Luc van Mulders from Portugal. I’m retired and make wooden earring displays to earn extra money. My goal was to use that money to buy flip-flops for underprivileged children.





In June-July 2026, people on Telegram pretending to be from "Booking.com" offered me €5 to click "hearts" on hotel links. Then they told me to invest my earnings in "BIDCOMS" with guaranteed profits.





It started with €10, €30, €50... then €1570. They said I had to invest 3 times. I invested €2,740 from my savings. They showed fake profits of $4,027 USDT.





On July 6, 2026, I tried to withdraw to my bank. The money never came. My bank said it was a scam. The scammers won’t return my money or profits.





I’m asking for help to recover the $4,027 USDT. 95% will go to help children with sandals and materials for my wooden displays. 5% covers fees.





Thank you for any support.





You help me help children.