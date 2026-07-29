You have cancer, inoperable, helping my debts

YOU HAVE CANCER while getting prepped for a double transplant, the doctors found a mass in my colon. I was stunned, no symptoms. Then came the other news, WE CANT OPERATE, my heart wouldn’t handle it. So they sent me home. I could either go on hospice and live 7-10 days, or palative care and live three or four months. I chose palative care and am trying to make it through one last Christmas. I’m hoping. One last gathering. I’m starting this to cover the mounting medical bills as well as other debt. We are going to make the next few months the best we can. I feel blessed in the sense that I know when I’m going to pass. Even if you choose not to donate, I would appreciate a prayer and as always , God is good