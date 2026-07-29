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YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP ! BOTH HAVE STAGE 4 CANCER

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySusan Buri

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP ! BOTH HAVE STAGE 4 CANCER

HELLO AND THANK YOU FOR TAKING THE TIME TO READ OUR STORY. MY HUSBAND PETER AND I BOTH HAVE STAGE 4 CANCER. I HAVE BEEN FIGHTING MY UTERINE CANCER FOR NEARLY A YEAR. I HAD CHEMO AND IMMUNOTHERAPY FOLLOWED BY SURGERY. BECAUSE OF THE VICIOUS NATURE OF MY CANCER, I HAD A STROKE AND CONSEQUENTLY AM BLIND IN ONE EYE. I AM NOW RECEIVING RADIATION TREATMENTS AND WILL THEN BE RECEIVING FURTHER IMMUNOTHERAPY TREATMENTS. DURING THIS TIME , MY HUSAND PETER FOUND OUT THAT HIS BLADDER CANCER HAS RETURNED, EVEN THOUGH HIS BLADDER WAS REMOVED IN HOPES OF PREVENTING THE CANCER FROM RETURNING. IT IS NOW IN HIS LUNG AND KIDNEY. HE IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING TREATMENTS IN AN EFFORT TO PROLONG HIS LIFE. SADLY, HE ALSO HAS SEVERE KIDNEY DISEASE SO HIS FIGHT IS TWOFOLD. WE ARE BOTH EXHAUSTED MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY AND SUFFERING THROUGH MANY SYMPTOMS OF OUR ILLNESS, AS WELL AS THE SIDE EFFECTS OF OUR TREATMENTS. PETER IS VERY SICK AND IS BARELY ABLE TO TAKE NOURISHMENT.CONSEQUENTLY HE HAS LOST A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF WEIGHT AND MUSCLE AND IS LITERALLY SKIN AND BONES. HE MUST GAIN WEIGHT TO CONTINUE HIS TREATMENTS BUT WE ARE BARELY ABLE TO AFFORD THE ENSURE PRODUCTS THAT HE DESPERATELY NEEDS DAILY. WE ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD TO PURCHASE THE OVERNIGHT URINE COLLECTION BAGS THAT ALLOW HIM TO SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT AND GET THE REST HE DESPERATELY NEEDS. OUR MEDICAL BILLS ARE NEARLY INSURMOUNTABLE. WE TOOK OUT A HOME EQUITY LOAN ON THE HOUSE WE WORKED SO LONG AND HARD TO PAY OFF. WE USED THAT MONEY TO PAY TOWARDS PETER'S INITAL CANCER TREATMENTS, WHICH INCLUDED 7 SURGERIES OVER ONE YEAR. BUT NOW THAT WE ARE BOTH SICK THE ONLY THING THAT REMAINS FROM THAT IS A 700.00 MONTHLY MORTGAGE PAYMENT WE CAN BARELY MAKE. I MYSELF AM DISABLED WITH 2 CHRONIC PAIN CONDITIONS AND RECEIVE SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY PAYMENTS. PETER IS 76 AND IS ON SOCIAL SECURITY. THE SAD TRUTH IS, THAT WHOEVER SURVIVES LONGER WILL SPEND THE REST OF THE TIME WE HAVE , DROWNING IN DEBT. WE HAVE BEEN MARRIED 43 YRS. AND WE JUST WANT TO SPEND OUR REMAINING TIME TOGETHER ENJOYING EACH OTHER WITHOUT WORRYING CONSTANTLY ABOUT THE ENORMOUS OF DEBT WE FACE, AND HOW WE WILL PAY FOR GROCERIES AND OTHER HOUSEHOLD EXPENSES. WE ARE SIMPLE PEOPLE LIVING A MODEST LIFE AND WE ARE DROWNING ! UNFORTUNATLY WE HAVE NO FAMILY TO LEAN ON , WE ARE ALONE IN THIS FIGHT!PLEASE, IF YOU ARE ABLE TO DONATE ANYTHING WE WOULD BE SO GRATEFUL. TO BE ABLE TO BREATHE AND KNOW THAT WE CAN REST IN PEACE BECAUSE OUR BELOVED SOULMATE WILL BE ABLE TO REMAIN IN THE HOME WE HAVE SHARED FOR MANY YEARS.

PEACE AND BLESSINGS TO YOU ! PETER AND SUSAN

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