Support the Freedom Movement Heroes

I am not trying to make money for myself. The net proceeds will be donated to the Freedom Movement heroes. For more about this, see RobertYoho.substack.com. I set this account to allow readers to voluntarily pay something for my ebooks and audiobooks. My latest, Cassandra's Memo, was censored from Amazon, so I am distributing it through alternative platforms.
Thank you so much for having the courage to stand up against tyranny.
Dr Yoho thanks for the incredible amount of information you provide
Thank you.
Thank you.
I was IV floxed without my knowledge nor consent. Got permanent damage but fared better than many others out there. Please also help with the criminal floxing that has been going on for 40-50 years by now. Doctors either ignorant of warnings (unfit to practice), or aware and doing it for sadist kicks. It's a 100% synthetic cytotoxic killing machine, chemo disguised as an abx.
I just finished reading your book "Butchered by Healthcare". We need more brave truth seekers like you. I am a retired school psychologist who started down the rabbit hole of corrupt big pharma after seeing the ravages of SSRIs in some of my students and then my husband saw the truth of vaccine clinical trials as a sofware developer working on data collection for rotovirus and Gardasil.
For your book Hormone Secrets.
