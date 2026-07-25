YLG4 -Equip Me To Equip Nations.

My name is Deborah Isioma Izediunor, and for the past five years, I have had the privilege of serving as a full-time faith-based missionary. My journey has taken me across Gombe, Taraba, Jos, and, for the last three years, Niger State—places where I have witnessed both the beauty of God's work and the deep spiritual and physical needs of people who have little or no access to the gospel.

Mission is not just what I do; it is the call that has shaped my life. Every day, I have the opportunity to live among the people I serve, especially children and young people. On our mission base, discipleship extends far beyond the classroom. I teach academic subjects, lead Bible studies, pray with students, mentor them through life's challenges, and walk with them as they grow in their faith. My greatest joy is seeing young lives transformed by the love of Christ.

God has also given me a passion for creativity. I use media, music, drama, fashion, shoemaking, and baking as practical tools for discipleship and evangelism. These skills create opportunities to build trust, share the gospel, and equip young people with both spiritual and practical foundations for life. My heart burns especially for unreached and under-reached children, believing that every child deserves the opportunity to hear about Jesus in a way they can understand and embrace.

Serving as a missionary has required sacrifice. I do not receive a salary. Like many faith-based missionaries, I depend on God's provision through the generosity of His people for both ministry and personal needs. Yet, through every challenge, God has remained faithful, opening doors and sustaining the work He has entrusted to me.

Recently, I received the incredible privilege of being selected to participate in the Lausanne Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4). To me, this is much more than attending a conference. It is an opportunity to be equipped by experienced Christian leaders, learn alongside younger leaders from around the world, build lifelong kingdom partnerships, and return better prepared to serve the communities God has called me to.

The insights, mentorship, and global perspective I will gain will directly strengthen my ministry among children, youth, and unreached communities. It will also help me steward the creative gifts God has given me more effectively for His kingdom.

I would be deeply grateful if you would prayerfully consider partnering with me to make this journey possible. Your financial support is not simply helping me attend an event—it is an investment in the lives of the children, families, and communities I will continue to serve long after YLG 4 has ended.

Thank you for believing in God's work through my life. Whether through your prayers, encouragement, or financial support, you become part of the story of lives being transformed by the gospel. Together, we can continue making Christ known where He is least known and help raise a generation that will love, follow, and proclaim Him.