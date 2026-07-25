Yitsy needs medicines and food in 🇨🇺





Yitsy Ramirez has been one of my closest friends for the past 22 years. She lives in 🇨🇺 , where the current economic and humanitarian situation has made daily life incredibly difficult for so many families.

Recently, Yitsy underwent breast surgery. As she recovers, she is facing not only the physical and emotional challenges of healing, but also the struggle of accessing the medications, medical supplies, and basic necessities she urgently needs. Many essential medicines are either unavailable or extremely difficult to obtain locally.

In addition to her medical needs, she is doing everything she can to care for her family during this difficult time. Simple necessities such as food, hygiene products, and household supplies have become a constant challenge.

I am organizing this fundraiser to help provide direct support. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward purchasing medications, food, and other essential supplies. I will personally order the items online whenever possible to ensure they reach her, and I will also send financial assistance to help cover her most urgent needs.

If you are able to contribute, please know that your kindness will make a real difference in Yitsy’s recovery and in the well-being of her family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean the world to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your generosity, compassion, and prayers. Your support brings hope during a very difficult time and reminds us that we are never alone.