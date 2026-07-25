Yevhen Ukrainian Firefighter Yavtushenko

Help Me Rebuild My Hand and My Life

My name is Yevhen. I am a Ukrainian firefighter from Kharkiv.

For many years, I dedicated my life to protecting others, responding to fires, rescuing people, and helping my community during emergencies.

On September 17, 2024, while responding to a fire after a Russian strike, I suffered a devastating injury to my left hand. The explosion caused severe damage and I lost fingers. Since that day, my life has changed completely.

Simple daily tasks that most people never think about have become difficult. Holding objects, working with my hand, and many everyday activities now require great effort.

Despite everything, I refuse to give up.

I am raising funds for a functional finger prosthesis, medical treatment, and rehabilitation. This prosthesis will help me regain independence, improve my quality of life, and give me the opportunity to work and live more normally again.

Every donation—no matter how small—brings me one step closer to recovery.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story. A single repost can reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for standing with Ukraine.

🇺🇦 With gratitude,

Yevhen





SWIFT Bank Transfer Details

Recipient: YAVTUSHENKO YEVHENII

IBAN: UA523052990000026206672388504

Bank: JSC CB PRIVATBANK

SWIFT/BIC: PBANUA2X



